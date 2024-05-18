Slafkovsky gets on the scoresheet in Slovakia’s win

MONTREAL — Three members of the Canadiens’ organization were in action on Saturday at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Kaiden Guhle and Canada topped Oliver Kapanen and Finland, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia scored a win over France.

Here’s a recap of today’s game:

CANADA 5 - 3 FINLAND

Canada is back on top of Group A.

Dylan Cozens, Brandon Tanev, Owen Power, Brandon Hagel and Dawson Mercer scored for the Canucks.

Jesse Puljujarvi (2) and Valtteri Puustinen were the Finnish goalscorers.

FRANCE 2 - 4 SLOVAKIA