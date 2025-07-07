Goal standard

MONTREAL – These goals weren’t just goals — they were goals.

The Habs lit the lamp 245 times in 2024-25 — some prettier than others, some in clutch moments, but all helping push the team toward the postseason.

And while every goal counts the same on the scoreboard, a few rose above the rest.

From last-minute equalizers to undisputed highlight-of-the-night game winners, here are this season’s best:

THE NEED FOR SPEED

Alex Newhook feels the need… the need for speed.

We don’t know if Top Gun tops his movie list, but the Habs forward certainly channeled his inner Maverick on November 7, flying coast to coast before burying a highlight-reel goal against the New Jersey Devils.