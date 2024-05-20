Oliver Kapanen and Finland defeat Denmark

MONTREAL – Only one member of the Canadiens organization played on Monday as preliminary round action continued at the IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

Here's a recap of Team Finland and Oliver Kapanen’s performance:

FINLAND 3 – 1 DENMARK

Neither squad could find the back of the net through 40 minutes of play. Finland finally broke the stalemate with two goals scored minutes apart early in the third period. With Mathias Seldrup pulled for an extra attacker, the Danes cut their deficit in half with 1:44 left in regulation, but Jukka Jalonen’s men notched an empty-netter en route to a 3-1 win.



Flanked by Patrik Puistola and Jesse Puljujarvi on the third line, Kapanen spent 12:25 on the ice. The centerman registered one shot on goal and a 50% success rate in the faceoff circle.

What’s next?

Round robin hockey will wrap up on a busy Tuesday in Prague and Ostrava. All Habs players and prospects at Worlds have a game on the agenda:

Austria (Vinzenz Rohrer) vs. Great Britain at 6:20 A.M. ET (TSN1)

Canada (Kaiden Guhle) vs. Czechia at 10:20 A.M. ET (RDS, TSN1, TSN5)

Latvia vs. the United States (Cole Caufield) at 10:20 A.M. ET (TSN2)

Finland (Kapanen) vs. Switzerland at 2:20 P.M. ET (TSN1)

Sweden vs. Slovakia (Juraj Slafkovsky) at 2:20 P.M. ET (RDS, TSN5)

