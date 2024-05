MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored twice and was named Player of the Game for the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia on Friday.

Caufield was one of two members of the Canadiens’ organization in action on Day 8. Habs prospect Vinzenz Rohrer also suited up for Austria, who dropped a 4-0 decision to Czechia.

Here’s a recap of both games: