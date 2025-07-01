Zachary Bolduc: ‘I grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens, it’s exciting’

Bolduc, Kent Hughes and Samuel Blais spoke to the media on the opening of free agency

Bolduc
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens had a busy day on Tuesday with the opening of free agency in the NHL.

The organization started off with a trade in the morning, acquiring forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux. Then, the Club agreed to terms on one-year, one-way contracts with forward Samuel Blais and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen before announcing one-year, two-way deals with forward Alex Belzile and defenseman Nate Clurman.

The team also said farewell to some of its unrestricted free agents who signed with other teams, with Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak inking one-year contracts with the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers, respectively, while Michael Pezzetta signed with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs for two years.

General manager Kent Hughes met the media in the early afternoon to discuss the opening of free agency, while Habs newcomers Bolduc and Blais also took questions from reporters via Zoom after joining the organization.

Here is a selection of quotes from their various press conferences:

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Bolduc on being traded to the Canadiens

Bolduc on the emotions of learning that he was traded to the Canadiens:

I’d say it was a mix of emotions. On one hand, for me, I’m leaving an organization where I made a lot of strong connections, where I met a lot of great people and made friends for life. On the other hand, it’s exciting. I grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens. [...] I’m very excited.

Bolduc on his physical game and style of play:

It’s a part of my identity now. I’m a good skater who’s not afraid to play physically. I’m also the kind of guy who can make plays for his teammates and score goals. I want to improve on all these details in my game and playing a physical game is a part of my DNA.

Bolduc on adjustments he made to become an NHL-level player:

I think it’s a question of determination. I think if you want something, you can get it. There are details in the game that you don’t need to apply in junior, necessarily, but that you need to apply at the pro level in the AHL or NHL. Like I said, it’s a question of determination. I really wanted to play in the NHL, and I really wanted to play in the AHL. Every stage has many obstacles, but you have to learn from those obstacles and use them. [...] I had the chance to play a full season last year, but I still have a lot of things to improve on [...]. That’s really what I’m going to focus on.

Hughes on the start of free agency

Hughes on Bolduc:

We were interested in his potential, but also in his style of play. He is a good skater. We saw a big improvement this year in his physical game. Obviously, it’s important to us. We lost a little bit of our forecheck with Heineman [traded]. There’s also his offensive potential. Throughout his amateur career, he was a very good offensive player. He was a 16th-overall pick. Averaging 13 minutes of ice time per game, he almost scored 20 goals this year. It says a lot about his offensive talent.

Hughes on trying to address the center position on the team:

For us, I think it was always more by the trade market, rather than in free agency, that we would address the center position. We haven’t done it yet. We’re ready to start the season as is, but at the same time, we’re going to keep working the phones.

Hughes on the team heading into next season and difference between management and the coaching staff’s focus:

I hope we’re a better team on paper. I think our coaches are always focused on the present season. For the management team, it’s always about: “Where are we at with our long-term objective?” So, my priority is to identify what’s left to accomplish to create a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup every year.

Blais on signing with the Canadies

Blais on whether the trajectory the team is currently on factored into his decision to sign with Montreal:

Yes, for sure. They have such a good young core with good veterans, and I think that with my style of play, I can come help them on the physical side. Sometimes, playoff games are more physical, and I think I can help in that department.

Blais on playing a mentorship role in Laval if he doesn’t make the Canadiens:

My first goal is to play in Montreal. But, if something happens and I have to go down to Laval, I know my role and I think I did a great job this year with the Abbotsford Canucks as a mentor for the guys.

Related Content

Media op: Bolduc

Media op: Hughes

Media op: Blais

One-year contracts for Samuel Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen

One-year contracts for Alex Belzile and Nate Clurman

Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

News Feed

One-year contracts for Alex Belzile and Nate Clurman

One-year contracts for Samuel Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen

Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

Canadiens acquire seventh-round pick from Carolina

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players 

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

Bobrov: ‘We wanted to add a lot of compete and grit’

Recap: 2025 NHL Draft

Noah Dobson by the numbers

Canadiens acquire defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders

Gorton, Habs ‘looking at everything’ ahead of NHL Draft

Canadiens to host expanded “Prospect Showdown” September 13-14

Canadiens share 2025-26 preseason schedule

Catching up with… Owen Protz

Online Q&A with Newhook and Carrier on Monday afternoon

Join the Canadiens for a first-round NHL Draft watch party at La Cage

Slafkovsky named to Slovak Olympic Team

Three-year, entry-level contract for Vinzenz Rohrer