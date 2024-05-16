Guhle, Kapanen extend point streaks at World Championship

Guhle earns fourth assist in four games, Kapanen scores tournament-leading sixth goal on Thursday

20240516-worlds-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Four members of the Canadiens' organization sported their countries’ colors as preliminary round play continued at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Czechia on Thursday.

Kaiden Guhle (CAN) and Oliver Kapanen (FIN) extended their respective point streaks, while Cole Caufield (USA) and Vinzenz Rohrer (AUT) helped their teams get back in the win column on Day 7.  

Here’s a recap of the Thursday’s matchups:

FINLAND 2 – 3 AUSTRIA

The Finns pounced on the Austrians early, claiming the lead just 2:51 into the game. Then at the 8:06 mark of the opening frame, Kapanen netted his tournament-best sixth goal to give Finland a two-goal cushion after 20 minutes. The Habs prospect, who had three shots on goal on Thursday, pick pocketed an Austrian defender in the slot and found the top corner to extend his scoring streak to three games at the championship.

Austria found new life in the second period, courtesy of Mario Huber who cut the deficit in half heading into the intermission.

Coming out of the break, Thimo Nickl tied the game at 2-2, and with 0.1 seconds on the clock, Benjamin Baumgartner won it in heroic fashion for the Austrians.

Rohrer played 10:42 and was minus-1 in Austria’s first-ever victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

CANADA 4 – 1 NORWAY

Canada reclaimed the top spot in Group A with a dominant showing over Norway.

Guhle set up Brandon Tanev for the Canucks’ opening marker. The primary assist was the 22-year-old’s fourth helper in as many appearances at this year's tournament.

P1 11:50 Tanev (Guhle, McBain)

Andrew Mangiapane, Dylan Cozens and Jared McCann were the other goalscorers for Canada.

Guhle skated 18:24, had one shot on goal and was plus-1 against the Norwegians.

UNITED STATES 5 – 0 FRANCE

The United States sailed to a comfortable win over France on the strength of a four-goal first period. Brock Nelson, Matt Boldy (2), Johnny Gaudreau and Shane Pinto lit the lamp for the Americans.

Caufield did not register a point against the French side. The 23-year-old had three shots on goal and was plus-1 in 15:52 of playing time in his fourth game of the international event.

What’s next?

Caufield and Team USA meet Team Poland inside Ostrava Arena at 2:20 p.m. ET (TSN3 and RDS) on Friday. Meanwhile, in Prague, Rohrer and Team Austria look for back-to-back wins when the puck drops against the host Czechs. That game can be seen on TSN1, also at 2:20 p.m.

Juraj Slafkosvky and Team Slovakia benefit from a second consecutive day off tomorrow, before returning to action against France on Saturday.

Cover photo: Andrea Leigh Cardin/IIHF

