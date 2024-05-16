Guhle, Kapanen extend point streaks at World Championship

FINLAND 2 – 3 AUSTRIA

The Finns pounced on the Austrians early, claiming the lead just 2:51 into the game. Then at the 8:06 mark of the opening frame, Kapanen netted his tournament-best sixth goal to give Finland a two-goal cushion after 20 minutes. The Habs prospect, who had three shots on goal on Thursday, pick pocketed an Austrian defender in the slot and found the top corner to extend his scoring streak to three games at the championship.

Austria found new life in the second period, courtesy of Mario Huber who cut the deficit in half heading into the intermission.

Coming out of the break, Thimo Nickl tied the game at 2-2, and with 0.1 seconds on the clock, Benjamin Baumgartner won it in heroic fashion for the Austrians.

Rohrer played 10:42 and was minus-1 in Austria’s first-ever victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship.