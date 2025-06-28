Bobrov: ‘We wanted to add a lot of compete and grit’

MONTREAL – The 2025 NHL Draft is now behind us, with the Canadiens having made a total of nine picks in the annual event. Montreal picked up three forwards – including a pair of centers – four defensemen, and two goalies, although the Club did not make a pick in the first round after trading away the 16th and 17th overall picks for defenseman Noah Dobson.

Co-directors of amateur scouting Martin Lapointe and Nick Bobrov, Dobson, and general manager Kent Hughes all met the media this weekend to discuss the Canadiens’ moves and draft picks. Here are a few highlights from their press conferences:

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Bobrov on the organization’s goals at the Draft:

Everybody wants to draft the best player available with each pick. So, we have to figure out who that player is. And they're not always apples to apples; different styles, different sizes. But after the Noah Dobson trade, we felt that finding a forward or several forwards who have top-six talent would add to our depth organizationally. And, you recognize what the realities are in the marketplace. We wanted to add a lot of compete, and a lot of grit to our depth in the prospect pool. But we also wanted a shot at two or three kids who can play with the top players in the world. One of our current players has grown up playing with Alexander Zharovsky – and for quite some time. We've done our homework, and we felt pretty comfortable to do what we've done.

Lapointe on trading up to select Zharovsky:

On paper, he was a second-round pick. But on our list, he was a first-rounder. And the goal, like Nick said, was to draft a top-six player, a top-six talent. For us, that was important. So, we didn’t have an issue paying for that.