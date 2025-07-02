Q&A Recap: Alexandre Carrier and Alex Newhook

MONTREAL – Alexandre Carrier and Alex Newhook pressed pause on their summer break to join the Canadiens’ official Twitch and YouTube channels for a live Q&A presented by Under Armour.

While their roads to the NHL couldn’t have been more different, both paths ultimately led them to the same destination: Montreal.

Earlier last week, the Habs defenseman and forward answered questions about their draft day memories, development camp stories and plenty more in between.

Here are some highlights from the show:

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Who on the team do you think was drafted too low?

AN: I’m going to go with Jake Evans, and yourself [Carrier], obviously. AC: It’s either him or [Brendan Gallagher], who was a fifth-round pick. Also, think of [Lane Hutson]. Laner went in the second round, but he should have been in the top three and not third.

As a prospect, what’s the goal heading into a development camp knowing how brief it is and how many players are present?

AN: I think as a prospect, you always want to make a good impression of who you are as a person and your character when you're around the organization at a young age. But I think the biggest thing is to learn as much as you can. […] They try to give you as many tools as you can to learn from: players that are in the League now, players that have played before, they bring in a lot of coaches, they have nutritionists and strength and conditioning coaches. They just want you to learn as much as possible, so I think that's the biggest mindset you need to have going into those camps.

AC: It's all about the first impression. You need to show up there, be sharp and remember they drafted you for a reason, so you can’t be too stressed or anxious about it. You really need to be yourself, and like [Newhook] said, soak it in and learn from it.

What lessons did you take from development camp and how did you apply those in your early development years?

AN: I remember in Colorado they brought in a few guys that were on the roster at that time just to speak to us, and I always thought that was interesting, just to kind of get their perspective. You could be close to making the team, or you could not be, but regardless, you hear about the schedule, the way the team runs, what practices are like, travel and all those kinds of things. And then I always found the nutrition side was good. Coming from junior, you're not as in tune with all the aspects of nutrition that go into playing in the NHL. I remember having some good conversations with those guys that were around, just in terms of maximizing supplementation, nutrition and sleep. All those things are important to learn at a young age.

What advice do you have for our picks this year?

AC: As an 18-year-old or 19-year-old coming in, it’s about being present and gaining the experience. Don't be too stressed. Enjoy it. Like I said earlier, you got drafted for a reason. You still need to be yourself and show what you can do. Don't be too impressed, but at the same time be impressed. It’s so cool coming into the facilities, meeting other players and stuff like that. Just enjoy the ride, because it's been 10 years for me already and I feel like I got drafted a couple of years ago. So, yeah, just enjoy it as much as possible.

AN: Regardless of where you're coming from, being drafted in the first round in general, I think there's always kind of an expectation of the possibility of you playing the next year. When you're going to college, it's not as much of a thing, but for those players, it's not always a sprint to get there. It can be a year or two. I didn't play in the League until two years after I was drafted — at the end of my second year [of college]. There are first-round picks that don't play until three years after they're drafted. It can take however long, but I think just not beating yourself up if you're not on the roster the next year or next two years after being drafted.

AC: That's so true. I played four years in the minors before having a real shot as a full-time NHLer, so you’re so right, it takes a while. But the journey makes it so special. If you get in right away, then obviously you have a special talent, but if you have to grind it for a bit, it just makes it more rewarding.

[Question from Mewtecia on Twitch] If you were to answer Kent Hughes’ classic draft question, which animal would you be and why? I feel like Carrier would be a bear and Newy gives off cheetah energy.

AC: I agree with the cheetah, because [Newhook] flies out there. Why am I a bear? What does that mean? I actually have no idea what I would be. I feel like everybody says a lion or dog or something. […] If they’re saying I’m a grizzly bear, I’ll take it.

AN: I’m fine with being a cheetah. They’re pretty cool animals. They’re quick obviously — that’s nice. I always think being an orca would be sick, though. They're dangerous, but they're also pretty smart.

