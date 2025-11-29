Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are not looking for excuses.

Despite being without some of their top players, head coach Marco Sturm wants to see a strong response from his team as it hosts the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. matchup in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday. The B’s fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers on Friday.

“I think it was a lot yesterday again, coming back from the road, Thanksgiving, coming in in the morning that a lot of guys will be out. There was a lot going on yesterday. As I told the guys, it shouldn’t be an excuse today,” Sturm said. “I don’t care who is in the lineup or not; we just need a better effort going in today against a good hockey team.”

David Pastrnak will remain out of the lineup due to injury, Sturm said, while Pavel Zacha will be a game-time decision. Zacha participated in the Bruins’ optional morning skate on Saturday. Sturm said he does not think Pastrnak’s injury will be long-term, and they are taking it day by day.

​“Feeling better, able to skate and kind of push guys around. It was nice to do that yesterday and today. So I feel more confident that it is going to get better,” Zacha said. “As a player, you want to get back as quickly as you can. It is hard to watch the games. Yesterday, watching the game, it is just hard when you can’t help the team. That’s why I am hoping all of us get healthy as soon as possible.”

Henri Jokiharju was also placed on injured reserve on Saturday, and Michael Callahan was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis. Callahan had two assists through 12 games in the AHL before joining the main squad.

“I don’t know how long, it is a tricky injury – could be days, I don’t know,” Sturm said of Jokiharju. “We have to manage that. So Callahan will be back in tonight.”

Viktor Arvidsson skated with the team on Saturday; it was his first practice since suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 15. Sturm said Arvidsson will not play against Detroit, but was happy to see him back with the team.

“I will see. First practice today and just trying to get into the rhythm of everything. We will see when I can start playing. There’s not a lot of practice time, so it was a good day to get out there,” Arvidsson said. “I thought I [could] handle some speed and stuff, and it was good to have other guys out there, and kind of feel that too and have a lot of bodies there.”