Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON –– Boston Bruins hockey is officially back.

After 22 days without game action due to the Olympic break, the B’s return to TD Garden on Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins have hold of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference; the Blue Jackets trail them by just four points. There will be no time for Boston to ease into the competition.

“It’s getting closer to the end, and that means every point counts. I realize that, we all realize that. Again, our focus will [still] be on game by game. Just have short little goals, then the big picture,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s time. I think for all of us, even watching games yesterday, it feels like a new season already. I’m glad the time is here, the game is here, I’m glad we are home. And I’m glad to get things going again.”

Charlie McAvoy joined the Bruins for an optional morning skate on Thursday. The defenseman earned a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

“It is so hard to win in this game,” McAvoy said. “Now I have a win there on my record. Hopefully, a Stanley Cup isn’t too far behind.”

Sturm said McAvoy would be a game-time decision after getting back to Boston early Wednesday morning. While representing the United States on the international stage was a “childhood dream come true” for McAvoy, he is now refocusing on the final 25 regular-season games with the Bruins.​

“You have to dial back in and realize what this team has done so far this year. This position that we’ve put ourselves in, what we’ve done alone, has been really special, too,” McAvoy said. “There is so much left to play for this year. Switching back to putting the B on. I’m really excited for the second half.”