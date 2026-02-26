Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

Boston Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris today announced the launch of “Harris’ Huskies,” a mentorship initiative that connects local youth hockey players to role models from the Northeastern University Hockey Team to create new opportunities for growth in the sport.

Through Harris’ Huskies, Harris will lead a series of events alongside current Northeastern players to empower children from SCORE Boston – a non-profit organization focused on supporting youth who would not otherwise have the chance to participate in hockey. SCORE Boston is a long-time community partner of the Boston Bruins and an affiliate of the NHL’s “Hockey is For Everyone” initiative. Planned activities for Harris’ Huskies include equipment donation to new youth players, visits to Northeastern games, tours of the University’s main campus, and clinics hosted by Harris and his fiancée throughout the season.

A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Harris graduated from Northeastern in 2022 and served as captain of the Huskies in his senior year. In 2020, his performance in the Beanpot – scoring in double overtime to beat Boston University – secured Northeastern’s third straight victory in the annual college hockey tournament. Harris’ fiancée, Codie Cross, also played for Northeastern as a member of the women’s hockey team from 2016-2020.

“When we open pathways for kids to play hockey, we can use the game as a platform to inspire the next generation,” said Harris. “I’m honored to have fellow Northeastern players join me in activations that help more kids find their place in this sport.”

“From the moment Jordan entered our locker room, he embodied the type of leadership traits that made everyone around him better, including me as a coach,” said Jerry Keefe, Northeastern University’s Head Men’s Hockey Coach. “Our players look forward to working with him on an initiative that blends on-ice skill development with life lessons that resonate beyond the game.”

The Boston Bruins will amplify the partnership by coordinating unique experiences for SCORE Boston youth, including hosting program participants when the Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26.

“The Bruins have a long and proud legacy of giving back, with a strong belief in collaborations that lead to the betterment of our community,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “Jordan’s efforts add a meaningful element to our ongoing relationship with SCORE Boston.”

“Many of the children in our program will be able to see themselves in Jordan – a local kid who achieved his dreams in hockey, and an example of diverse representation in the sport,” said Wendell Taylor, president of SCORE Boston. “This is a game-changing partnership for the youth we serve, and we are profoundly grateful to Jordan, Northeastern, and the Bruins.”

Harris is also a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition (NHL PIC), a group of current and former NHL players and women’s professional hockey players who work to advance inclusion in hockey, on and off the ice. Members of the NHL PIC have taken action to strengthen cultures throughout the game by hosting community events, providing education, investing in grassroots programs and using their platforms to champion positive change.

Funding for Harris’ Huskies was provided through the NHL PIC Action Fund, which was established in 2023 – with financial support from NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund – to empower players to provide support to grassroots programs that welcome and celebrate new hockey audiences.

“The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund is always pursuing innovative ways to strengthen the future of hockey,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Youth Development and Industry Growth. “Members of the NHL PIC have been at the forefront of developing new ideas, and we are proud to provide support for Jordan’s community efforts.”

“Through this program, Jordan is representing the tradition of NHL players using their platforms to grow the game and support the next generation,” said Chris Campoli, NHLPA Divisional Player Representative. “We are excited to see the positive impact that will come from his involvement.”