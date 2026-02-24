Practice Report: Bruins Olympians Return to Boston, Join Skate

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins were a bit closer to full strength on Tuesday at TD Garden.
David Pastrnak, Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm all rejoined the team for practice after competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
“It is nice to have them back healthy. Today actually felt like a practice,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “The few days, it’s been tough; we only had three lines, it was just a little different. But we made it work, and today was definitely a better day."
Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, who won Olympic gold with Team USA on Sunday, were not at practice.
“They deserve it. They accomplished something big. Winning a gold medal is obviously everybody’s dream. They deserve their celebration,” Pastrnak said. “Whenever they come [back], we’re obviously going to be happy. They’re a big part of our group.”
Pastrnak posted five points (two goals, three assists) for Team Czechia at the Olympics, which was eliminated in the quarterfinal against Canada. The Bruins' point-leader is now ready to work towards his group’s goals in Boston with 25 games remaining in the regular season.
“It was amazing, good experience. Unfortunate ending for us, but just another great experience,” Pastrnak said. “My focus already shifted a couple of days ago. Have a big stretch ahead of us, tough March with a lot of games. But we left ourselves in a good spot, so going to make sure we use these couple days to prepare. Big two games this week. Just kind of finish where we left off.”
Jokiharju and Korpisalo brought medals back from Milan, Italy. Team Finland beat Slovakia 6-1 on Saturday to earn bronze. Jokiharju led the B’s post-practice stretch in his return on Tuesday, cheered on by his teammates.