Practice Report: Steeves Taking Advantage of Extra Training Time 

The forward signed a two-year extension with the Boston Bruins in January

steeves cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Before this season, the most games Alex Steeves had played in one NHL campaign was seven.

The 26-year-old forward hit the 38-game mark with the Boston Bruins ahead of the Olympic break. Steeves was recalled from Providence in November and never looked back; he earned a two-year contract extension with the B’s in January.

The pace, schedule and demands of the NHL have been a transition for Steeves, who has been effective up and down the lineup for the Bruins. He used the two weeks away from play to reset after a whirlwind of a few months.​

“I think it’s really important. The schedule has been a bear, and it’s going to be a bear right when we pick back up here. As players, you get used to it, but you also fight to avoid things like burnout and fatigue and stuff like that,” Steeves said.

“I think for a lot of guys – guys who play heavy minutes, but also guys like me, for example, finding my way in my rookie year – it was good to take a step back and let the body and mind rest a bit. But also reinvigorate yourself and get excited to get back into it for hopefully a really good last part of the year.”

Steeves is one of three rookies on the Bruins this season, alongside Fraser Minten and Jonathan Aspirot. Each has taken on responsibility in their respective roles and been a piece of the B’s success thus far.

The hope is that the pause in the schedule allows them to return stronger for an important final stretch.

“I think it’s really good for them. It’s almost like a summer break for them. Regroup. Now they know exactly what to expect, and that’s why I’m going to keep it very similar to training camp, so there are no questions anymore. Now they're actually just free; just play the game. They know exactly what to do,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s a lot of them, being consistent. I think it’s the biggest challenge you have as a young kid. Guys did, overall, a really good job.”

Alex Steeves talks on Thursday after practice

Steeves has posted 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) through 38 games. The forward was on a two-game point streak going into the break. He scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series and picked up an assist against the Florida Panthers while skating on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.​

He will look to keep that production up when the Bruins return to action on Feb. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.​

“It is great. We’re shaking off the rust but, to be honest, things don’t look too rusty. I think guys are excited to be back. I know I missed my teammates,” Steeves said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to maybe go a little harder in the gym than we usually do; build up a good base that way. And then on the ice, really just go to class in a way. Making sure we’re dialed in on our systems, special teams, everything like that.”

Boston will get some of its players back from the Olympics in the coming days. David Pastrnak and Team Czechia, as well as Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm with Team Sweden, were eliminated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

​“Not sure yet. Just want to give them a few days…Talked to [Don Sweeney] today; I think most of the guys are flying home today. At the Olympics, that’s the rule – you have like 24 to 48 hours to move out once you’re done,” Sturm said of those players’ timeline. “Slowly, we want to be in game-like situations again. Starting with drills, practice, attitude, mindset. A lot of things will definitely pick up.”

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman (USA), and Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo (Finland) will compete in the semifinals for the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday for a spot in the gold-medal matchup.

​“Couldn’t stop watching,” Steeves said of the Olympics. “All I know is if Canada and U.S. play in the final, I am going to have a heart attack if it goes to overtime. Because yesterday I was on edge, for sure. Cheering for the U.S. boys to bring it home.”

Marco Sturm talks after practice on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena

