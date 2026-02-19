Practice Report: Steeves Taking Advantage of Extra Training Time 

BOSTON –– Before this season, the most games Alex Steeves had played in one NHL campaign was seven.

The 26-year-old forward hit the 38-game mark with the Boston Bruins ahead of the Olympic break. Steeves was recalled from Providence in November and never looked back; he earned a two-year contract extension with the B’s in January.

The pace, schedule and demands of the NHL have been a transition for Steeves, who has been effective up and down the lineup for the Bruins. He used the two weeks away from play to reset after a whirlwind of a few months.​

“I think it’s really important. The schedule has been a bear, and it’s going to be a bear right when we pick back up here. As players, you get used to it, but you also fight to avoid things like burnout and fatigue and stuff like that,” Steeves said.

“I think for a lot of guys – guys who play heavy minutes, but also guys like me, for example, finding my way in my rookie year – it was good to take a step back and let the body and mind rest a bit. But also reinvigorate yourself and get excited to get back into it for hopefully a really good last part of the year.”

Steeves is one of three rookies on the Bruins this season, alongside Fraser Minten and Jonathan Aspirot. Each has taken on responsibility in their respective roles and been a piece of the B’s success thus far.

The hope is that the pause in the schedule allows them to return stronger for an important final stretch.

“I think it’s really good for them. It’s almost like a summer break for them. Regroup. Now they know exactly what to expect, and that’s why I’m going to keep it very similar to training camp, so there are no questions anymore. Now they're actually just free; just play the game. They know exactly what to do,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s a lot of them, being consistent. I think it’s the biggest challenge you have as a young kid. Guys did, overall, a really good job.”