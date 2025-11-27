Zadorov Family Delivers Thanksgiving Pies, ‘Important For Us to be Here’

BOSTON –– Nikita Zadorov held shopping bags filled with pies as he and his family walked into the Pine Street Inn.

It had been less than 12 hours since the final buzzer in the Bruins’ 3-1 win against the Islanders in New York, and the defenseman was on the ground in Boston, giving back to the community during Thursday’s Thanksgiving deliveries.

“People cheer for us here; they expect us to give everything in this city on a nightly basis, on and off the ice,” Zadorov said. “So I think it is important for us to be here as well and support them in hard times.”

Zadorov handily led all the Bruins with 27:38 of ice time on Wednesday at UBS Arena, but rest seemed unimportant compared to helping those in need. Zadorov brought his entire family – wife Aleksandra, daughters Stephanie and Sophie, and son Zlatan – to drop off pies and package meals.

“Kids have to see when things are going bad; there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” Zadorov said. “I think it is a good learning point for them to see how grateful they should be for their lives and to have food on the table.”

The morning began at St. Francis House, the largest day shelter for the homeless in New England, which welcomes up to 500 individuals each day. The Zadorovs then went to Pine Street Inn. They were preparing to serve around 2,000 Thanksgiving meals.

​“That’s 120 turkeys, 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 140 pounds of stuffing and 250 pounds of cranberry sauce,” said Lyndia Downie, who is the executive director of Pine Street Inn. “It is where our volunteers come in, and we are so grateful to them.”

Pine Street Inn provides street outreach, emergency shelter, supportive housing, job training and connections to employment. The non-profit organization manages 40 supportive housing locations for 1,200 people in Greater Boston.