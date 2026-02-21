The Sunday Read: Meet the Bruins EBUG Living Out His Dream

BOSTON –– Tyler Bost picked up a phone call from his boss.

It was Brian Daccord, the president and founder of Stop It Goaltending, where Bost is a director. Daccord was also the goaltending coach for the Boston Bruins from 2000 to 2002. He had an offer for Bost.

​With Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo both in Milan, Italy, representing their respective countries at the Winter Olympic Games, the B’s were set to be goalie-less when NHL practices resumed on Wednesday.

​Boston filled one net with a call-up of Michael DiPietro from Providence, and outsourced the other. Would Bost want to serve as a practice goalie for the Bruins, Daccord questioned. The answer was an obvious yes.​

“One thing led to another, and I just welcomed the opportunity,” Bost said. “Just like, what an opportunity. An opportunity to pick the guys’ brains – I’m a goalie coach myself, so just try to see what this level is all about, and enjoy it. Just go with the flow.”

Bost, who is a New Jersey native, played four years of NCAA Division III hockey. After three years at Nichols College, he transferred to UMass Boston for his senior season in 2024-25. Now, he is a lead goalie coach for Stop It Goaltending, which specializes in the comprehensive development of netminders.

One moment, Bost was teaching youngsters positioning in the crease. The next, he was between the pipes himself, fending off the shot of Morgan Geekie, the Bruins’ leading goal-scorer.

“You want to go in and not get torched – want to make some saves and just be ready to go,” Bost said. “Today, I just got my feet underneath me a little bit. Felt a little bit better, able to track the puck. I think that’s the biggest thing – going from men’s league to this. Just the puck tracking, in terms of me hitting my spots, was a little bit weird the first day. Then day two felt a lot better.”