Bruins Recall Callahan on Emergency Basis; Jokiharju Placed on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 29, that the team has placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju (Date of Injury: Nov. 28) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence on an emergency basis.

Jokiharju, 26, has appeared in 25 games with Boston this season, recording six assists. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has skated in 432 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 84 assists for 103 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. He has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this year, recording two assists. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has played in 197 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. Callahan has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Bruins, tallying one goal. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.