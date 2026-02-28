Flyers hold off Bruins to end their point streak at 8

Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston (33-21-5), which had been 5-0-3 in its previous eight. Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves in his first game since helping the United States win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"[Vladar] played really good, he kind of made those saves he needed to," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "We just didn't do enough of a good job being around him or being front of him."

Sixteen of Vladar's saves came in the second period, including seven during two Bruins power plays. Two of his biggest stops came against Boston forward Morgan Geekie. With 15:00 left in the period, he got his right pad on a Geekie shot from the slot. Then, during a Boston man-advantage with 4:17 remaining, he snapped his pads closed to stop Geekie on a rebound from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

He also stopped Sean Kuraly on a breakaway with 5:43 left in the period.

"You guys saw the saves that he made throughout that game," Drysdale said. "The shots were pretty low in the first two periods, but I think pretty much every one of their shots was a grade A. He's been kicking great, and a big reason why we came up with one today."

Vladar received an ovation from the fans behind him during the second but said he didn't think he was any more locked in than in any other game.

"We are a confident group," he said. "We knew we have it in us. We had it at the beginning of year, and it kind of slipped away. But we’ve just got to [get] back the swagger because we have it here."

Boston appeared to score the first goal of the game 1:05 into the third period on Hampus Lindholm's shot from the right point, but referees immediately waived the goal off for goaltender interference.

Konecny then gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 3:41. Dvorak dumped the puck in from the left boards and it took an awkward bounce into the middle of the ice. Swayman reached out to redirect the puck, but Dvorak got to it first and backhanded it into the crease, where Konecny tapped it in.