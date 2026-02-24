Bruins Recall Michael Dipietro on Emergency Basis

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 24, that the team has recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from Providence on an emergency basis.

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 30 games with Providence this season, leading AHL goaltenders with a 1.76 goals against average and a .938 save percentage and recording an overall record of 22-6-0. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has played 173 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall record of 106-48-13 with a 2.41 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. 

The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Sunday Read: How Eyssimont Prepares his Mind for the NHL Demands 