Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 20, that the team has assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 28 games with Providence this season, leading AHL goaltenders with a 1.64 goals against average and a .942 save percentage and recording an overall record of 21-5-0. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has played 173 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall recording of 105-47-13 with a 2.40 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.