Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

Boston skated at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday ahead of Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh

By Belle Fraser
BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins feel good about where they are at.

With 71 points through 59 games, the B’s have put themselves in the thick of the playoff push in the Eastern Conference, currently holding onto the second wild-card spot.

Boston’s power play ranks fourth in the league, Morgan Geekie is a top-10 goalscorer, Fraser Minten has 29 points as a sturdy two-way player in his rookie season, Jonathan Aspirot has emerged as a reliable option on the top defensive pair, and the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo has impressed in net.

This is all informing how general manager Don Sweeney approaches the NHL trade deadline, which is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

“In all likelihood, it will be a little different than last year. Not necessarily as aggressive and active. But we would like to continue to improve our hockey club if possible,” Sweeney said. “We’d like to give them a bump, because they’ve earned that. But it’s an eye towards obviously this year, but moving forward, as well. That’s what our intentions are as we go to the deadline. That may or may not come to fruition, but we’re going to explore them and see what presents.”

David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) this season, has been another driving force in the team’s turnaround. He has been key in the development of players like Marat Khusnutdinov, whom Boston acquired at last year’s trade deadline. The two are now skating together on the first line.

“Last year, it was a big part in the group. Obviously, everybody knew the situation we were in, and I think that’s why it was more in everybody’s heads than this year. Because this year, our only goal is the playoffs. Right now, you can feel it in the room,” Pastrnak said. “I’m super proud of our group. We have had adversity throughout the year. We were doubted by a lot of people, and we put ourselves in an amazing spot before the Olympic break. We can’t waste it.”

While there is outside noise, the Bruins are trying to remain focused on the task at hand – winning hockey games. The B’s have 16 games, including four back-to-backs, in March. There are a lot of points up for grabs.

“As a player, you are just so caught up in the moment. You’re trying to perform every night at your best to help the team win. That’s why management is management, and we are players. Every year we earn it, they give us a chance to improve the group,” Pastrnak said. “We earned the spot we are in as a group, and we need to continue to work.”

Sweeney has heard his players loud and clear. While he said he will always explore opportunities to add to the roster, he understands the mindset of the team at this point in the season.

“I’m not just in a hurry to usher people out the door who have helped us get to the point that we are right here,” Sweeney said. “I respect when Morgan Geekie and players speak out that they would like the opportunity to continue to move forward with their group, because they’ve done a good job.”

Everyone’s purpose, after all, remains the same.  ​

“I don’t think we’ve ever deviated [from] the fact that we want to be a playoff team,” Sweeney said. “Making the playoffs has undoubtedly been the goal.”

The GM also gave credit to Marco Sturm, who is in his first season as an NHL head coach. He has prepared the Bruins for the ups and downs of the year and gotten everyone on the same page in his hybrid system, which has brought the team success.

The 2025-26 Bruins have, no doubt, created a new foundation. Sweeney will decide what comes next.

​“Our players have a lot of pride, and I think Marco and the staff do a really good job of putting in structure, putting in gameplans and for the players to go out and execute – and I think they’ve done a good job,” Sweeney said. “The competitive nature of our group was what we had identified that we needed to get back to. Reidentify from a standpoint of what the Bruins and what the fanbase expects – what we expect as an organization – and that’s not changing going forward.”

