Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins feel good about where they are at.

With 71 points through 59 games, the B’s have put themselves in the thick of the playoff push in the Eastern Conference, currently holding onto the second wild-card spot.

Boston’s power play ranks fourth in the league, Morgan Geekie is a top-10 goalscorer, Fraser Minten has 29 points as a sturdy two-way player in his rookie season, Jonathan Aspirot has emerged as a reliable option on the top defensive pair, and the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo has impressed in net.

This is all informing how general manager Don Sweeney approaches the NHL trade deadline, which is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

“In all likelihood, it will be a little different than last year. Not necessarily as aggressive and active. But we would like to continue to improve our hockey club if possible,” Sweeney said. “We’d like to give them a bump, because they’ve earned that. But it’s an eye towards obviously this year, but moving forward, as well. That’s what our intentions are as we go to the deadline. That may or may not come to fruition, but we’re going to explore them and see what presents.”

David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 72 points (22 goals, 50 assists) this season, has been another driving force in the team’s turnaround. He has been key in the development of players like Marat Khusnutdinov, whom Boston acquired at last year’s trade deadline. The two are now skating together on the first line.

“Last year, it was a big part in the group. Obviously, everybody knew the situation we were in, and I think that’s why it was more in everybody’s heads than this year. Because this year, our only goal is the playoffs. Right now, you can feel it in the room,” Pastrnak said. “I’m super proud of our group. We have had adversity throughout the year. We were doubted by a lot of people, and we put ourselves in an amazing spot before the Olympic break. We can’t waste it.”