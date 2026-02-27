Practice Report: Lindholm and Lohrei Building Chemistry

The Bruins will face the Flyers on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena

hampuscover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins got a practice in at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday before heading to Philadelphia for Saturday’s matinee matchup against the Flyers.

​The B’s are coming off a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first game back from the Olympic break on Thursday at TD Garden.

“Keep getting back to our identity. I think we showed late in that game that we’re effective when we play our way. I think Korpi came up big that game. Didn’t really have our best first period, but I think it’s a really good start. It’s hard coming off a break like that. We found a way,” Hampus Lindholm said. “We still have some work to get back to where we were before the break. But it’s fun to get going here.”  

Lindholm logged 20:16 of ice time against Columbus while skating on the second pair with Mason Lohrei. The duo was put together at the end of January and is continuing to build their chemistry.

​“When I came into the league myself, I was in a similar position to him. I got to play with a veteran guy. I think that helps him. I think I can help him defensively, too. As a pair so far, it’s been fun playing with him,” Lindholm said of Lohrei. “I think we’ve been doing some good stuff out there. We’re both big, tall guys that can skate. I always tell him, if we can just keep playing on the inside and be hard to play against, I don’t think there are many forwards that want to go up against us.”

H. Lindholm speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

Lohrei, the left-shot defenseman, is skating on his off-side; he’s on the right when on a pair with Lindholm. The 25-year-old has made it work, and head coach Marco Sturm has valued the versatility.

​“It is funny sometimes how things play out. A guy like [Aspirot] coming out of nowhere. So that forced a little bit Mason to go on the right because he’s playing well,” Sturm said. “He’s a guy [who] can do that.”

​Lohrei has posted 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) through 53 games this season while averaging 16:40 of ice time per night.

Friday was a maintenance day for Charlie McAvoy and Marat Khusnutdinov, who did not join the Bruins for skate. Sturm said both players will be available on Saturday in Philadelphia. McAvoy was on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot on Thursday; Khusnutdinov was on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak.

The Bruins have strung together 10 consecutive wins at TD Garden in front of their home crowd, and are looking to bring that same success to the road this weekend.

“You don’t have the noise behind you, [which] sometimes pushes us. What it means is you have to stick to your gameplan, stick to your structure and identity because you’re going to get the noise from the other side,” Sturm said. “There are moments in the game – that’s where you have to stay calm and play your game as much as you can. And don’t have the big ups and downs.”

Sturm speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

