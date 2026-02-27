Practice Report: Lindholm and Lohrei Building Chemistry

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins got a practice in at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday before heading to Philadelphia for Saturday’s matinee matchup against the Flyers.

​The B’s are coming off a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first game back from the Olympic break on Thursday at TD Garden.

“Keep getting back to our identity. I think we showed late in that game that we’re effective when we play our way. I think Korpi came up big that game. Didn’t really have our best first period, but I think it’s a really good start. It’s hard coming off a break like that. We found a way,” Hampus Lindholm said. “We still have some work to get back to where we were before the break. But it’s fun to get going here.”

Lindholm logged 20:16 of ice time against Columbus while skating on the second pair with Mason Lohrei. The duo was put together at the end of January and is continuing to build their chemistry.

​“When I came into the league myself, I was in a similar position to him. I got to play with a veteran guy. I think that helps him. I think I can help him defensively, too. As a pair so far, it’s been fun playing with him,” Lindholm said of Lohrei. “I think we’ve been doing some good stuff out there. We’re both big, tall guys that can skate. I always tell him, if we can just keep playing on the inside and be hard to play against, I don’t think there are many forwards that want to go up against us.”