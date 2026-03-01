The Sunday Read: How These Bruins Prospects Are Leading BC to Success

BOSTON –– Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik are working on some clay bowls.

The two Boston Bruins prospects are in a morning ceramics class together at Boston College. It’s one of the three classes they share on their senior-year schedule.

“It is pretty sweet,” Jellvik said. “Gotten really good at chalices.”

James Hagens and Dean Letourneau took the same ceramics elective during their freshman year in Chestnut Hill. Letourneau made a mug for his mom, which she liked, he said. They were also enrolled in an intro to theatre and acting course.

“One of them was improv, which was cool. We had a bunch of guys on the team in that,” Hagens said. “Intro to acting was more like you had to read plays.”​

While these BC Eagles are the campus’s biggest attraction when they hit the ice at Conte Forum, they are part of the classic college ecosystem outside of the rink. It is all part of the NCAA hockey experience, which is preparing the group for the next stage of their careers in Boston.

The Eagles have six Bruins picks on their roster this season: Hagens (seventh overall, 2025 Draft), Letourneau (25th overall, 2024 Draft), Gasseau (seventh round, 2021 Draft), Jellvik (fifth round, 2021 Draft), Will Moore (second round, 2025 Draft) and Kristian Kostadinski (seventh round, 2023 Draft).

“Being able to have this setup here, being able to play for Boston College – it’s something that we take a lot of pride in,” Hagens said. “The locker room is gorgeous, everything from top to bottom is super nice. It’s awesome, especially being here with these guys. We have a great time.”