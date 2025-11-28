Mittelstadt Scores in Bruins 6-2 Loss to Rangers 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at TD Garden.​

It was a shorthanded showing for the B’s, who were without David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Matěj Blümel. Head coach Marco Sturm said Pastrnak and Zacha are dealing with day-to-day injuries, while Blümel was placed on long-term injured reserve.

“Obviously, we know the firepower that we lost, but at least for me, games like this are an opportunity for a lot of guys to step up and seize opportunity, and that’s how you kind of make it in this league. I think up and down the lineup we didn’t show up to start the game,” Morgan Geekie said. “It’s just not a very acceptable effort today.”

​Georgii Merkulov was recalled from Providence because of those absences, and was on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov.

“It was probably really fast for him, if you ask him,” Sturm said of Merkulov. “It is a hard league. He was definitely not the issue today.”

​The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with a snapshot from the right circle at 3:28 before Carson Soucy blasted one in at 12:02 to widen the gap.

New York capitalized on its two power plays in the middle frame to double the advantage. Mika Zibanejad logged both goals. His first was a slapshot from down low at 14:22, and the ensuing tip-in at 15:07 made it 4-0.