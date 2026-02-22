Practice Report: Bruins React to McAvoy, Swayman Winning Gold with USA 

BOSTON –– Every television was on at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday morning.

​Before the Boston Bruins hit the ice for practice, they were glued to the Olympic gold-medal matchup unfolding between the United States and Canada.

​“It was pretty fun to watch with teammates,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “I don’t think most of us missed a second of it. What a great game.”

​Mittelstadt, the Minnesota native, was more than happy with the result. Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, courtesy of Jack Hughes’ game-winning goal, to earn Olympic gold for the first time since 1980.

Even better, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman wore the Red, White and Blue as the United States’ squad flooded onto the ice to celebrate at Santagiulia Arena in Milan, Italy. McAvoy logged 22:45 of ice time while skating on the first pair with Quinn Hughes in the victory.

“Did you hear when we went on the ice? The national anthem was on. I can’t believe that. I don’t know who was it,” said head coach Marco Sturm, with a laugh. “You see a guy like Fraser Minten, such a young kid, rooting for Canada — he was devastated. So hopefully, he is going to be in one soon. On the other side, the Americans are so proud…It’s great.”

​Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves in a dazzling performance, and McAvoy stepped in to help his Team USA goaltender when the game was tied 1-1 in the third period. Team Canada’s Tom Wilson nearly knocked a rebound into the Americans’ net, but McAvoy got in the crease and blocked the shot to keep things knotted at one and, ultimately, force overtime.

“That was pretty crazy,” Mittelstadt said. “We were watching, and someone yelled, ‘I think Chucky saved it.’ Then we saw the replay. Obviously, a pivotal point in the game. I think that probably gets overlooked by the overtime goal. Who knows if you get there if he isn’t there.”