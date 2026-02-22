Practice Report: Bruins React to McAvoy, Swayman Winning Gold with USA 

Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime on Sunday in Milan, Italy

By Belle Fraser
BOSTON –– Every television was on at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday morning.

​Before the Boston Bruins hit the ice for practice, they were glued to the Olympic gold-medal matchup unfolding between the United States and Canada.

​“It was pretty fun to watch with teammates,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “I don’t think most of us missed a second of it. What a great game.”

​Mittelstadt, the Minnesota native, was more than happy with the result. Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime, courtesy of Jack Hughes’ game-winning goal, to earn Olympic gold for the first time since 1980.

Even better, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman wore the Red, White and Blue as the United States’ squad flooded onto the ice to celebrate at Santagiulia Arena in Milan, Italy. McAvoy logged 22:45 of ice time while skating on the first pair with Quinn Hughes in the victory.

“Did you hear when we went on the ice? The national anthem was on. I can’t believe that. I don’t know who was it,” said head coach Marco Sturm, with a laugh. “You see a guy like Fraser Minten, such a young kid, rooting for Canada — he was devastated. So hopefully, he is going to be in one soon. On the other side, the Americans are so proud…It’s great.”

​Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves in a dazzling performance, and McAvoy stepped in to help his Team USA goaltender when the game was tied 1-1 in the third period. Team Canada’s Tom Wilson nearly knocked a rebound into the Americans’ net, but McAvoy got in the crease and blocked the shot to keep things knotted at one and, ultimately, force overtime.

“That was pretty crazy,” Mittelstadt said. “We were watching, and someone yelled, ‘I think Chucky saved it.’ Then we saw the replay. Obviously, a pivotal point in the game. I think that probably gets overlooked by the overtime goal. Who knows if you get there if he isn’t there.”

It was a moment and a game that McAvoy had dreamt of his entire life. And it wasn’t easy to get there. The Bruins defenseman and alternate captain has faced a lot of adversity in the past year. After missing the final 32 games of the 2024-25 campaign due to an upper-body injury, McAvoy battled back from a broken jaw this season. And, nonetheless, he leads the B’s in average ice time (24:10), and has 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) through 45 games this year.

“It was awesome. Obviously, he played a big role, just like he does with us. Showed up in big moments, made big plays in both ends,” Mittelstadt said. “With what he’s been through this year, and a little bit of last year, very happy for him for sure.”

Sturm echoed the sentiment.​

“The things especially with, even Sway, and Charlie — the things they went through the past year, two years, this year. To have them come home with gold, that for me makes me happy,” he said. “Of course, they’re one of us. So we’re really excited.”

It was a clean sweep for USA Hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The United States women’s team also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday to earn the gold medal. Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller had the game-winning goal.

“It’s unbelievable. That women’s game — I was glued to the TV for that one, too. All in all, USA Hockey has taken a big step in the last decade or so,” Andrew Peeke said. “It is really exciting for our game in general, and hopefully it continues to keep blossoming.”

Sturm speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

Peeke was a member of Team USA at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, where he won gold with Bruins teammates Mason Lohrei and Swayman. Mittelstadt is a product of the United States National Team Development Program; he has represented Team USA twice in international competition, including the U.S. National Junior Team (2018, Bronze) and the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team (2016, Bronze).

“We’ve kind of flipped the scales. I think this time especially, it was much less of an upset than it’s ever been in the past,” Mittelstadt said. “I think the better team won, in my opinion.”

Mittelstadt and Peeke have watched as USA Hockey continues to grow and dominate on some of the world’s most important stages.

“For all those guys, and for the USA in general, it’s such a special accomplishment,” Peeke said. “Hockey players, fans across the world — that was pretty special to watch. That was super nerve-racking, though, to be honest with you. Happy for Charlie and Sway. That’s obviously some of the highest of highs that you can have right there.”

​McAvoy and Swayman will return to Boston with some shiny hardware; as will Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo, who won bronze with Team Finland in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Slovakia.

Sturm said the B’s other Olympians — David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm — could return to practice on Monday. There is not a set timeline for the other Bruins traveling back from Milan yet, he said.

For now, the Americans will enjoy the win — and history made.

Mittselstadt and Peeke speak with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

