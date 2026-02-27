Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins gave TD Garden something to cheer about in their return to action on Thursday night.

The B’s beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in their first game in three weeks due to the Olympic break. Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and former Blue Jacket Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves in the win.

“This was a big game regardless. I think they’re right behind us in the standings,” Korpisalo said. “Obviously, playing against Columbus, I spent eight years there, so it is always fun to play against them.”

​Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 4:32 with a snapshot from Kirill Marchenko, but the Bruins tied it in the latter half of the first period.​

Jonathan Aspirot dumped the puck into the offensive zone, and Arvidsson picked it up along the right boards, where he blasted one towards the net. Arvidsson’s shot deflected off a Blue Jacket in front and knotted things 1-1 at 15:51. It was the forward’s 15th goal of the season.

“Before he got hurt, if you remember, in Montreal, that game, he was outstanding. That’s exactly how he plays right now again,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “This is the [Arvidsson], why we like him. That’s why we wanted to get him this summer. He does so much for him and for his linemates."

​The second line of Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha was reunited on Thursday. Zacha missed the last two games before the Olympic break due to an upper-body injury, but is ready to go for the B’s final stretch.

Korpisalo briefly left the game in the second period, and Michael DiPietro took over in net, making two saves in his 6:03 of playing time. DiPietro was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis on Tuesday. Jeremy Swayman did not dress on Thursday.