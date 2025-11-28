In the System: P-Bruins' Goalie Tandem Leading the Way

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (14-3-0-0) split last weekend with two divisional opponents from Pennsylvania before taking the first game of a four-contest road trip in Canada. The P-Bruins fended off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 last Friday, before falling 1-0 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday. Providence took down Toronto 5-1 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Simon Zajicek ranks tied for first in the AHL with a .942 save percentage and first with a 1.70 goals against average. The goaltender stopped 30 of 32 shots faced in Providence’s 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Friday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native also boasts a 6-1-0 record through his first seven starts in the AHL. Throughout those seven starts, Zajicek has allowed two goals or less in each game.

His goaltending partner, Michael DiPietro, ranks tied for first in the AHL with a .942 save percentage and fourth with a 1.80 goals against average. The netminder stopped 35 of 36 shots faced in the 5-1 win at Toronto and 34 of 35 shots faced in the 1-0 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Saturday. The Windsor, Ontario, native has posted an 8-2-0 record through his first ten starts this season. After giving up three goals in each of his first three starts, DiPietro has allowed one goal in five of his last seven games.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes that the goaltending competition brings out their best.

“It pushes our goalies to push each other,” said Mougenel following Friday’s 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley. “[Michael] DiPietro has been great for Simon [Zajicek]. He is a mentor and a really good one in that. It’s really refreshing to have a goalie like Michael show Simon how to be a pro. Simon is already a good pro.”

Captain Patrick Brown has continued his hot start to the season, posting a goal and two assists in the 5-1 victory at Toronto and scoring a power play goal in the 3-2 victory over Lehigh Valley last Friday. The forward leads all active Providence Bruins in goals (8), assists (12), and points (20). The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native ranks tied for fifth in the AHL with 17 points.