Practice Report: Olympic Buzz and Building Back Stronger 

BOSTON –– It was good news for Pavel Zacha on Saturday.

The forward skated in a regular jersey for the Boston Bruins’ practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Zacha had previously donned a red non-contact sweater this week after suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 29, but head coach Marco Sturm said he is now “good to go.”

It is a big boost for the Bruins, who have been supported by Zacha’s consistent play on both sides of the puck this season. The 28-year-old center posted 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) through 54 games before the Olympic break. He has spent the majority of the year between Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on the second line.​

“Very important,” Sturm said. “How they’ve been our shutdown line but also produce offensively. You can see it without [Zacha] in the lineup; we missed a little bit of faceoffs, power play. There are a lot of different areas where we kind of missed him. That’s why it’s so nice to have him out there fresh and healthy.”

The B’s are also starting to get some of their Olympians back. Sturm said Elias Lindholm, Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak have returned to Boston and could join the team for practice on Monday after getting some rest.

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman remain in Milan, Italy, ahead of Sunday’s gold-medal matchup against Canada. Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo and Team Finland face Slovakia for the bronze medal at 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.​

“Knowing Charlie, I know this is something he was looking forward to, probably his whole life. I know he will be great,” Sturm said. “All the TVs will be going. There are a lot of TVs in this locker room, so we will be watching.”