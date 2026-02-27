Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 27, that the team has assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 30 games with Providence this season, leading all AHL goaltenders with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage while posting a 22-6-0 record. He made his Boston debut on Feb. 26, recording two saves in the team's win against Columbus after briefly entering the game for Joonas Korpisalo. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has played 175 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling a 106-48-13 record with a 2.41 goals‑against average and a .918 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

CBJ at BOS | Recap

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

Locker Room Raw: Geekie, Kuraly, Korpisalo, DiPietro

News Feed

Korpisalo makes 36 saves, Bruins end Blue Jackets’ winning streak at 7

Korpisalo Makes 36 Saves in Bruins Win Over Blue Jackets

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jordan Harris Launches Youth Hockey Mentorship Program “Harris’ Huskies” In Collaboration with Northeastern University

Practice Report: Swayman Joins Bruins for Skate

Practice Report: Bruins Olympians Return to Boston, Join Skate

Bruins Recall Michael Dipietro on Emergency Basis

Practice Report: Bruins React to McAvoy, Swayman Winning Gold with USA 

The Sunday Read: Meet the Bruins EBUG Living Out His Dream

Practice Report: Olympic Buzz and Building Back Stronger 

Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence 

Practice Report: Steeves Taking Advantage of Extra Training Time 

McAvoy, Bruins Players Prepare for Olympic Winter Games Semifinals 

Practice Report: Bruins Return to Ice After Break

Bruins Recall Michael DiPietro on Emergency Basis

Bruins Players Gear Up for Next Stage of Olympic Winter Games

Harris Hosts Youth Clinic With SCORE Boston, ‘Help Grow the Game’

Locmelis becoming 'part of something big' for Latvia at Olympics