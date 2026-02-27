Bruins Assign Michael DiPietro to Providence 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 27, that the team has assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 30 games with Providence this season, leading all AHL goaltenders with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage while posting a 22-6-0 record. He made his Boston debut on Feb. 26, recording two saves in the team's win against Columbus after briefly entering the game for Joonas Korpisalo. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has played 175 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling a 106-48-13 record with a 2.41 goals‑against average and a .918 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.