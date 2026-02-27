In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

Providence

The Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-4 on Wednesday night at the PPL Center to snap their first two-game losing skid of the season. Five different forwards scored goals, while 12 skaters recorded a point. Goaltender Luke Cavallin earned his sixth win of the season in his seventh appearance.

Patrick Brown netted two goals in the 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. The Providence captain converted on a tic-tac-toe passing play in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead, before batting his second goal out of the air just 6:47 later. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native leads Providence with 30 assists and 47 points, and ranks tied for second on the team with 17 goals through 50 games this season.

Matej Blumel recorded a goal and two assists in the victory over the Phantoms on Wednesday. The forward scored the game’s opening goal with a wrist shot from the top of the slot on the power play for his 100th career AHL goal, before assisting on both of Patrick Brown’s tallies. Blumel has notched nine points in his last six games. The forward has amassed 11 goals and 23 assists through 36 games this season.

Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Phantoms. The forward extended Providence’s lead to 2-0 in the first period when he flipped a shot off the back bar that was initially ruled no goal on the ice, before video replay overturned it. The Ryazan, Russia, native totals 17 goals and 25 assists through 48 games this season.