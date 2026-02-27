In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

Hagens, Zellers, Letourneau among those with big weekends

By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

  • James Hagens recorded a hat trick in No. 10 ranked Boston College’s 5-2 victory over No. 13 ranked Connecticut on Friday night. The forward tallied twice in the first period, before scoring his second power play goal of the game to complete the hat trick late in the second frame. Hagens leads the Eagles with 20 goals and 38 points through 28 games this season. The Hauppauge, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Will Zellers posted two goals and an assist in No. 3 ranked North Dakota’s 4-4 tie against St. Cloud State on Friday night. The forward gave the Fighting Hawks a 2-1 lead in the first period before tying the game late in the third period with the goaltender pulled for an extra skater. His assist came on the first goal of the game. Zellers is second on the team with 16 goals and ranks fifth with 26 points through 31 games. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.
  • Dean Letourneau notched three assists in No. 10 ranked Boston College’s 5-2 victory over No. 13 ranked Connecticut on Friday night, before scoring a goal in a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s rematch. The forward scored on the power play to tie the game in the first period. Letourneau ranks second on the Eagles with 18 goals and 33 points through 30 games this season. The Arnprior, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

The Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-4 on Wednesday night at the PPL Center to snap their first two-game losing skid of the season. Five different forwards scored goals, while 12 skaters recorded a point. Goaltender Luke Cavallin earned his sixth win of the season in his seventh appearance.

Patrick Brown netted two goals in the 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. The Providence captain converted on a tic-tac-toe passing play in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead, before batting his second goal out of the air just 6:47 later. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native leads Providence with 30 assists and 47 points, and ranks tied for second on the team with 17 goals through 50 games this season.

Matej Blumel recorded a goal and two assists in the victory over the Phantoms on Wednesday. The forward scored the game’s opening goal with a wrist shot from the top of the slot on the power play for his 100th career AHL goal, before assisting on both of Patrick Brown’s tallies. Blumel has notched nine points in his last six games. The forward has amassed 11 goals and 23 assists through 36 games this season.

Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Phantoms. The forward extended Providence’s lead to 2-0 in the first period when he flipped a shot off the back bar that was initially ruled no goal on the ice, before video replay overturned it. The Ryazan, Russia, native totals 17 goals and 25 assists through 48 games this season.

Juniors

Cooper Simpson scored two goals and added an assist in the Youngstown Phantoms’ 5-1 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Wednesday. The forward netted the first two goals of the game, including a power play tally, before adding an assist on the third goal of the game. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native ranks tied for first in the USHL with 66 points, tied for second with 37 assists, and third with 29 goals. Simpson was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Kirill Yemelyanov scored a goal in Yaroslavl Loko Jr.’s 6-1 victory over Red Machine-Junior on Sunday. The forward ranks first on the team with 28 goals and third with 51 points through 49 games this season. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

