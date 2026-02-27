In the System: B's College Prospects Stay Hot

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.
NCAA
- James Hagens recorded a hat trick in No. 10 ranked Boston College’s 5-2 victory over No. 13 ranked Connecticut on Friday night. The forward tallied twice in the first period, before scoring his second power play goal of the game to complete the hat trick late in the second frame. Hagens leads the Eagles with 20 goals and 38 points through 28 games this season. The Hauppauge, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
- Will Zellers posted two goals and an assist in No. 3 ranked North Dakota’s 4-4 tie against St. Cloud State on Friday night. The forward gave the Fighting Hawks a 2-1 lead in the first period before tying the game late in the third period with the goaltender pulled for an extra skater. His assist came on the first goal of the game. Zellers is second on the team with 16 goals and ranks fifth with 26 points through 31 games. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.
- Dean Letourneau notched three assists in No. 10 ranked Boston College’s 5-2 victory over No. 13 ranked Connecticut on Friday night, before scoring a goal in a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s rematch. The forward scored on the power play to tie the game in the first period. Letourneau ranks second on the Eagles with 18 goals and 33 points through 30 games this season. The Arnprior, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.