Practice Report: Swayman Joins Bruins for Skate

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman slid over to center ice as his Boston Bruins teammates tapped their sticks.​

The goaltender returned to Warrior Ice Arena for practice on Wednesday after earning a gold medal with Team USA on Sunday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a 2-1 overtime win against Canada.

“It’s incredible. It’s starting to sink in now. The reaction we’ve gotten from the people in the U.S., the second we landed down. Just the outreach of family – a childhood dream come true,” Swayman said. “And the group that we did it with, especially. The way we did it. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Swayman won gold alongside B’s teammate Charlie McAvoy, who logged 22:45 of ice time in the gold-medal matchup while on the first pair. The two Bruins celebrated on the ice together soon after Jack Hughes’ game-winning goal.

“It was a full embrace, man. That man is the most deserving on that team. The adversity that he’s been through, and just refused to get knocked down. Was a leader for us, and obviously his play spoke for [itself]. It was tears coming down because I’m just so proud of him and his accomplishments and the way that he handled himself and got that win. He was a huge factor for us in the championship game,” Swayman said of McAvoy.

“I get to see it firsthand, more than most of those guys on that team. What he does every day for this team, for his family, for this community. I couldn’t be more excited to share this medal with him forever.”