Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

SAN JOSE –– Elias Lindholm is officially back.

The forward will be in the lineup for the Boston Bruins’ 8 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at SAP Center after being out with a lower-body injury since Oct. 30. Lindholm is projected to center the second line between Alex Steeves and Morgan Geekie.

“He is ready to go,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He is a big part of our team. As a player, you know when you come back, he’s been injured for a while, so we just have to help him get up to speed a little bit. He feels good, he feels ready to go. Hopefully, he is going to have a good game.”

Lindholm had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games before his injury. All four of Lindholm’s goals have come on the power play. Sturm said Lindholm will be back on the first unit on Sunday.

The B’s are looking to continue their success on the road following a 2-1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. Geekie – who is second in the league in scoring – had both Boston goals to secure the victory.

“It seems like we have played already a lot of those kinds of teams. With very good speed and transition, just like the Sharks,” Sturm said. “For me, they look like a little different team than in the past. We just have to be ready. They played last night, so we have to make sure we have a good start today.”