The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

BOSTON –– It is just after 5:00 a.m. at Warrior Ice Arena. Peter Haney and Spencer Thompson throw on their chef coats and head down to the loading dock to wheel in all the ingredients.

Soon, the Boston Bruins will be swarming the kitchen, filling their breakfast plates ahead of morning skate. Until then, Haney and Thompson prepare to feed over 30 people four times throughout game day.

Haney joined the B’s as a team chef in January 2023, and Thompson arrived the following October. While not on the ice at TD Garden, the duo is a key piece of the players’ success.

“It is pretty cool to be fueling athletes,” Haney said. “I am not taking any credit for anything that they do, but it is cool to be part of the team and part of the process and helping the guys get what they need to be fueled for what they do every day.”

Haney always cooked with his mom growing up. While he did not attend culinary school, Haney kept coming back to the kitchen because it was what he loved, he said. After working with restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette at Toro in the South End for five years, he landed with the Bruins.

It was a similar story for Thompson, who started cooking on Martha’s Vineyard with his grandma and dad. He got a degree in English and critical theory, but was also drawn back to the culinary world after graduating. Stops at different restaurants in Massachusetts and Philadelphia led Thompson to his role today.​

“Literally as I was looking, I just saw the Bruins and I was like, ‘This can’t be real.’ I applied,” Thompson said. “I was probably risking getting my identity stolen – it felt too good to be true.”