Geekie Lifts Bruins to 2-1 Overtime Win Against Kings 

LOS ANGELES –– It seems Morgan Geekie cannot be stopped.

The forward, who is tied for most goals in the NHL, scored twice on Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings to secure a 2-1 overtime victory for the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena. The game-winner marked Geekie’s fourth goal in two games and 16th of the season.

“Honestly, I didn’t even see it go in. I just tried to make a good shot, and then I heard the guys,” Geekie said.

Nikita Zadorov battled for the puck in the defensive end, sending it up to David Pastrnak, who found Geekie by the right circle. Geekie snapped it past LA netminder Darcy Kuemper at 2:27 of OT to earn the extra point.

“He’s always had that in him,” Hampus Lindholm said of Geekie. “I think he just has some confidence now, playing the big minutes. I’ve always seen that in him, and it’s just fun to see him showcase it night in and night out here.”

Geekie’s first goal of the night came in the third period. Boston’s penalty kill – which went 5-for-5, backstopped by Jeremy Swayman, who finished the night with 31 saves – kept the game knotted at 0-0 until Geekie broke through.

“That was a little bit our game plan today – got to be patient against this group,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Also, I think it’s one of the best third-period teams in the NHL, so we did a really good job overall for 60 minutes, and especially in the third period.”

Geekie gave the B’s the 1-0 lead at 8:01. Alex Steeves picked up the puck at the offensive blue line and popped it over to Geekie in the high slot, where he one-timed a rocket into the back of the net.