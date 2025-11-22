Practice Report: Bruins Look to Build Off Win in LA 

LOS ANGELES –– Following a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, the Boston Bruins hit the ice at Toyota Sports Performance Center for practice on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know from the session as the B’s continue their West Coast road trip.

Sturm Provides Personnel Updates​

Practice time is few and far between this season with the condensed schedule, so head coach Marco Sturm likes to take full advantage when his team can get a full skate.​

“Even if we only got a little thing out of it, of a practice like today, it’s not really hard, but you always want to touch on one thing. I always pick one thing,” Sturm said. “It’s a little bit of the tracking and going back to our D-zone. We really noticed it in the Anaheim game, and we really noticed it last night, how much better we were. We just wanted to touch on it.”

Jeremy Swayman, who made 31 saves on Friday, agreed with his coach’s sentiment.

“It is important. At this stage in the season, practice time is pretty limited. To get the opportunity to get out and just work on system stuff that we know we can improve on is important to guys,” Swayman said. “We got better today.”

​Elias Lindholm, who has been out with a lower-body injury since Oct. 30, was a full participant in Saturday’s practice and skated on the third line with Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic in place of Tanner Jeannot, who took a maintenance day, Sturm said.

“Doesn’t mean anything yet. We’ll see, still going day by day,” Sturm said of Lindholm’s eventual return. “See how he feels today, see how he feels tomorrow, and kind of go from there.”