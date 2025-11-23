Bruins Activate Elias Lindholm; Place Charlie McAvoy on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 23 that the team has added forward Elias Lindholm (Date of Injury: Oct. 30) to the active roster and placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy (Date of Injury: Nov. 15) on injured reserve.

Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 13 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 913 career NHL games with Carolina, Calgary, Vancouver and Boston, totaling 239 goals and 374 assists for 613 points. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

McAvoy, 27, has appeared in 19 games with Boston this season, recording 14 assists. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound defenseman has skated in 523 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 60 goals and 254 assists for 314 points. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.