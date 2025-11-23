Bruins Activate Elias Lindholm; Place Charlie McAvoy on IR

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 23 that the team has added forward Elias Lindholm (Date of Injury: Oct. 30) to the active roster and placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy (Date of Injury: Nov. 15) on injured reserve.

Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 13 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 913 career NHL games with Carolina, Calgary, Vancouver and Boston, totaling 239 goals and 374 assists for 613 points. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

McAvoy, 27, has appeared in 19 games with Boston this season, recording 14 assists. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound defenseman has skated in 523 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 60 goals and 254 assists for 314 points. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Build Off Win in LA 

Geekie Lifts Bruins to 2-1 Overtime Win Against Kings 

In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

News Feed

The Sunday Read: Inside an NHL Kitchen, How the Bruins Fuel Up with Food

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Build Off Win in LA 

Geekie Lifts Bruins to 2-1 Overtime Win Against Kings 

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Loss to Ducks 

Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan from Providence

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Four-Game Road Trip

Bruins Fall 3-1 to Hurricanes, ‘We Have to Regroup as a Team’

Bruins Place John Beecher on Waivers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Go 7-for-7 on Penalty Kill, Hold Off Canadiens to Stay Hot

The Sunday Read: Neely Reflects on Comics Come Home Success, ‘No Better Gift than Giving’

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Aspirot Set for Another Opportunity as Bruins Visit Montreal

In the System: DiPietro Standing Tall for Providence