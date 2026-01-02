Jeremy Swayman Named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

B's netminder went undefeated in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship

GettyImages-2253650453
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been named to Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Swayman, 27, has appeared in 218 career NHL games, all with Boston, posting an overall record of 116-72-24 with a 2.61 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. He ranks sixth in franchise history in save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has played in 28 games this season for the Bruins, compiling a 15-10-2 record with a 2.84 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. Swayman was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star roster, earning the first All-Star selection of his career. The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Swayman went undefeated in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Team USA, earning a gold medal and posting a 1.69 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. He was also selected to represent the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Previously, Swayman played for the United States at the 2022 World Championship and was part of the bronze-winning team at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

