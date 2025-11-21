In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

Providence

Last weekend, the Providence Bruins (12-2-0-0) split their two home matchups against the Utica Comets and Laval Rocket. The P-Bruins defeated the Comets 3-2 in overtime last Saturday for their third straight 3-2 overtime victory and fifth consecutive win overall, before falling, 2-0, to the Rocket on Sunday for just their second loss of the season.

Dans Locmelis scored twice in Providence’s 3-2 overtime victory over Belleville. The Jelgava, Latvia, native netted a shorthanded goal in the opening frame, before tallying the overtime winning goal with 9 seconds to play in the extra frame. The forward totals five goals and three assists in 14 games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 51 of 54 shots faced in his two starts last week. The Windsor, Ontario, native made 26 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win over Hartford, including a major stop in overtime that led to the game-winning goal. DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots in the 2-0 loss to Laval on Sunday. The netminder ranks fourth in the AHL with a .932 save percentage and sixth with a 1.99 goals against average.

His goaltending partner, Simon Zajicek, ranks second in the AHL with a 1.65 goals against average and first with a .943 save percentage. The Frydlant, Czechia, native 34 of 36 shots in the overtime victory over the Comets last Saturday.