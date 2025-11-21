In the System: Letourneau's Sophomore Campaign Off to Strong Start

2024 first-round pick ranks tied for second on BC with four goals and third with 9 points

By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

  • Dean Letourneau recorded a three-point weekend in No. 15 ranked Boston College’s two-win weekend over No. 17 UMass. The 6-foot-7, 218-pound forward posted a goal and an assist in Friday’s 7-3 victory, before recording an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 win. Letourneau ranks tied for second on the team with four goals and third on the team with 9 points through 11 games. The Arnprior, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Ryan Walsh scored three goals in No. 19 ranked Cornell’s two wins over Brown and Yale last weekend. The forward found the back of the net in the Big Red’s 4-1 win over the Bears on Friday, before tallying twice in their 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday. Walsh is tied for second on the team with three goals and five points. The Rochester, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Beckett Hendrickson posted a three-point weekend in the University of Minnesota’s split weekend with Long Island University. The forward recorded an assist in the Gopher’s 6-2 loss on Friday night, before notching a goal and an assist in their 6-3 victory on Saturday. Hendrickson ranks tied for third on the team with nine points on three goals and six assists through 14 games played. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Last weekend, the Providence Bruins (12-2-0-0) split their two home matchups against the Utica Comets and Laval Rocket. The P-Bruins defeated the Comets 3-2 in overtime last Saturday for their third straight 3-2 overtime victory and fifth consecutive win overall, before falling, 2-0, to the Rocket on Sunday for just their second loss of the season.

Dans Locmelis scored twice in Providence’s 3-2 overtime victory over Belleville. The Jelgava, Latvia, native netted a shorthanded goal in the opening frame, before tallying the overtime winning goal with 9 seconds to play in the extra frame. The forward totals five goals and three assists in 14 games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 51 of 54 shots faced in his two starts last week. The Windsor, Ontario, native made 26 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win over Hartford, including a major stop in overtime that led to the game-winning goal. DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots in the 2-0 loss to Laval on Sunday. The netminder ranks fourth in the AHL with a .932 save percentage and sixth with a 1.99 goals against average.

His goaltending partner, Simon Zajicek, ranks second in the AHL with a 1.65 goals against average and first with a .943 save percentage. The Frydlant, Czechia, native 34 of 36 shots in the overtime victory over the Comets last Saturday.

Juniors

  • Cooper Simpson scored Youngstown’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss at Fargo on Friday, before recording an assist in the Phantoms’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Force on Saturday. The forward’s goal on Friday had extended his goal scoring streak to four games, and his assist on Saturday stretched his point streak to six games. Simpson ranks second in the USHL with 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists through 24 games played. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Kirill Yemelyanov has notched 23 points in his first 23 games this season with Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League. The forward totals 13 goals and 10 assists. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

