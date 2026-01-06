Practice Report: Bruins Look to Close Road Trip on High Note 

SEATTLE –– The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday to get a practice in before closing out their five-game road trip on Tuesday with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

“It’s a good opportunity. We had a couple days between games, so trying to make the most out of it. Get better out there, long practice. You don’t get that many times during the season,” David Pastrnak said. “I think we turned the page a little bit the last couple games. Playing some good hockey. Still ways to improve, but all we’re worrying about is finishing on the right note tomorrow and grab the points and go home.”​

The Bruins are on a two-game win streak, most recently beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, and have points in their last three games. Boston will look to build on that against a Seattle team it is facing for the first time this regular season.

Head coach Marco Sturm had a few new pairs on the backend during Monday’s practice. Henri Jokiharju – who has been sidelined with injury since Nov. 28 – skated on the second pair with Nikita Zadorov, while Jonathan Aspirot was on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy.​

“Feeling good, and excited if I get to go tomorrow,” Jokiharju said. “It’s pretty challenging just watching the games on top. It just sucks that you can’t do anything to help the team win. It is a little mental grind, let’s put it that way.”