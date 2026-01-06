Practice Report: Bruins Look to Close Road Trip on High Note 

Jokiharju was a full participant during Monday’s practice in Seattle

seattleprac
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

SEATTLE –– The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday to get a practice in before closing out their five-game road trip on Tuesday with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

“It’s a good opportunity. We had a couple days between games, so trying to make the most out of it. Get better out there, long practice. You don’t get that many times during the season,” David Pastrnak said. “I think we turned the page a little bit the last couple games. Playing some good hockey. Still ways to improve, but all we’re worrying about is finishing on the right note tomorrow and grab the points and go home.”​

The Bruins are on a two-game win streak, most recently beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, and have points in their last three games. Boston will look to build on that against a Seattle team it is facing for the first time this regular season.

Head coach Marco Sturm had a few new pairs on the backend during Monday’s practice. Henri Jokiharju – who has been sidelined with injury since Nov. 28 – skated on the second pair with Nikita Zadorov, while Jonathan Aspirot was on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy.​

“Feeling good, and excited if I get to go tomorrow,” Jokiharju said. “It’s pretty challenging just watching the games on top. It just sucks that you can’t do anything to help the team win. It is a little mental grind, let’s put it that way.”

Pastrnak and Jokiharju speak with the media after practice in SEA

Tanner Jeannot is also working his way back from injury and was a full participant in practice. The forward was back on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

“[Jokiharju] and [Jeannot] both look pretty good and pretty close,” Sturm said. “We are going to decide tomorrow, sleep [on it]. Both are very important pieces to our team, especially with Hampus. He’s been hurt. That will be a nice addition to our game.”

Hampus Lindholm did not skate with the team in Seattle. The 31-year-old defenseman posted three points (one goal, two assists) in the last two games, and a total of 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through 34 games this season.

“It is not going to be a day-to-day thing. Hopefully not too long, but he’s definitely going to be out for a little bit,” Sturm said. “We have to do more testing when we’re back in Boston, so we can go from there.”

​The Bruins have embraced the next-man-up mentality throughout the year and are ready to battle for a victory against the Kraken in Tuesday’s 10 p.m. ET contest.

“I think just play the same way – simple, hard, follow the system. Get everybody on the same page, I think that’s the key tomorrow,” Jokiharju said. “Try to not take that many penalties. I think we will be good to go. But definitely just keep the foot on the gas and end this road trip on a high note.”

Sturm speaks with the media after practice in SEA

