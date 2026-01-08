Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are back on Causeway Street.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Calgary Flames opens a five-game homestand for the B’s after returning from a two-week road trip.

It is the second of two regular-season meetings between the teams; the Bruins faced the Flames on Dec. 29 at Scotiabank Saddledome and fell 2-1 in overtime before winning their next two games out West.

“I thought Calgary was a really good step [in] the right direction. That was basically the message today – we need to go back to that foundation we built during that game. We kind of lost [it] a little bit last game,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We need to go back to our game. That’s it.”

Sturm adjusted some of his forward lines during Thursday’s morning skate, namely moving Marat Khusnutdinov and David Pastrnak to the first line with Elias Lindholm, and Alex Steeves and Morgan Geekie to the third line with Fraser Minten.

Geekie leads Boston with 25 goals, but has not scored in seven games. The 27-year-old forward is looking to break out against the Flames while skating with his new linemates.​

“Just try not to overthink it. I had a couple posts in Vancouver; could’ve gone either way. Just been fighting it a bit,” Geekie said. “I haven’t really gotten a chance to play with [Minten]. Obviously, me and [Steeves] played together for a little while. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. A new look for us, but I think we all complement each other in different ways, and we’ll just try to play well on both ends of the rink.”