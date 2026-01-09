In the System: Locmelis, P-Bruins Set for Three-in-Three

Providence is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games ahead of three-game weekend

By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (23-6-1-0) have won two straight games and have posted a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games heading to the first three-in-three weekend. Providence will host Bridgeport on Friday, travel to Hartford on Saturday, and host Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The P-Bruins stand in second place in the Atlantic Division with the same amount of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while playing four less games.

Dans Locmelis was selected to the Latvian Men’s Ice Hockey team and will head to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February. The forward has three goals and an assist in his last two games. The Jelgava, Latvia, native has amassed 12 goals and nine assists through 30 games with Providence this season.

Dans Ločmelis talks to Jordan Conn about being selected to Team Latvia's roster.

Michael DiPietro has stopped 47 of the last 49 shots he has faced over his last two starts. The goaltender led Providence to a 4-1 victory at Hartford last Friday and a 3-1 win at home over Springfield on Sunday. The Windsor, Ontario native ranks second in the AHL with a 1.86 goals against average and a .935 save percentage.

Georgii Merkulov extended his point streak to five games with an assist last Sunday and totals eight points in that span. The forward ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring with 206 career points, trailing Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) who totaled 210. The Ryazan, Russia, native leads the P-Bruins with 13 goals on the season.

Captain Patrick Brown was selected as one of two playing captains for the AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois, on February 10 and 11. The forward has points in five straight games with seven points in that span. The captain of the P-Bruins ranks tied for fifth in the AHL with 34 points and is tied for first in the league with a plus-22 rating. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native totals 12 goals on the season and leads Providence with 22 assists.

NCAA

  • Ryan Walsh recorded two assists in No. 14 ranked Cornell’s 6-4 victory over Nebraska-Omaha last Friday. The forward ranks first on the team with 11 assists and 14 points through 13 games played. The Rochester, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Chris Pelosi found the back of the net in No. 8 ranked Quinnipiac’s 9-1 win over Harvard. The forward is tied for the team lead with 11 goals and is tied for second on the team with 21 points. The Sewell, New Jersey, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Cooper Simpson netted four goals in two games last weekend for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. The forward scored twice in a 5-2 victory over the Madison Capitols on Friday, before tallying the only two Youngstown goals, including the game-tying goal with 1:02 remaining, in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitols on Saturday. Simpson ranks tied for second in the USHL with 26 assists and second in the league with 43 points through 32 games this season. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Kirill Yemelyanov has tallied 18 goals and 31 assists through 34 games for Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League this season. The forward found the back of the net in a 3-2 overtime win over Dinamo-Shinnik last Friday. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

010926_ProspectReport
- 0.43 MB
Download 010926_ProspectReport

