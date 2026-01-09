In the System: Locmelis, P-Bruins Set for Three-in-Three

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (23-6-1-0) have won two straight games and have posted a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games heading to the first three-in-three weekend. Providence will host Bridgeport on Friday, travel to Hartford on Saturday, and host Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The P-Bruins stand in second place in the Atlantic Division with the same amount of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while playing four less games.

Dans Locmelis was selected to the Latvian Men’s Ice Hockey team and will head to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February. The forward has three goals and an assist in his last two games. The Jelgava, Latvia, native has amassed 12 goals and nine assists through 30 games with Providence this season.