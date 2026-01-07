Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken 

SEATTLE –– The Boston Bruins close out their five-game road trip on Tuesday with a 10 p.m. ET matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.​

The B’s are coming off two consecutive wins, most recently beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime; Fraser Minten had two goals in his homecoming game.

Henri Jokiharju was added to the active roster on Tuesday and will play against the Kraken, Sturm said. It is the defenseman’s first game since Nov. 28 after suffering an injury. Jokiharju is projected to be on the second pair with Nikita Zadorov.

“The good thing is, he’s been around for a while, so he should be used to everything,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Jokiharju. “I think the one thing when you miss quite some time, you just want to get used to the timing, the speed and everything. He just has to be sharp right from the start.”

Tanner Jeannot is also returning to the lineup from injury; he has been a full participant in practice this week. The forward last played on Dec. 23 and is expected to be on the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Mikey Eyssimont will draw out of the lineup, Sturm said.

Hampus Lindholm will not play in Seattle. The Bruins placed the defenseman on injured reserve on Tuesday (date of injury: Jan. 3).