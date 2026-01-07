Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Tuesday in Seattle

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

SEATTLE –– The Boston Bruins close out their five-game road trip on Tuesday with a 10 p.m. ET matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.​

The B’s are coming off two consecutive wins, most recently beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime; Fraser Minten had two goals in his homecoming game.

Henri Jokiharju was added to the active roster on Tuesday and will play against the Kraken, Sturm said. It is the defenseman’s first game since Nov. 28 after suffering an injury. Jokiharju is projected to be on the second pair with Nikita Zadorov.

“The good thing is, he’s been around for a while, so he should be used to everything,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Jokiharju. “I think the one thing when you miss quite some time, you just want to get used to the timing, the speed and everything. He just has to be sharp right from the start.”

Tanner Jeannot is also returning to the lineup from injury; he has been a full participant in practice this week. The forward last played on Dec. 23 and is expected to be on the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Mikey Eyssimont will draw out of the lineup, Sturm said.

Hampus Lindholm will not play in Seattle. The Bruins placed the defenseman on injured reserve on Tuesday (date of injury: Jan. 3).

Sturm talks ahead of BOS @ SEA

Wait, There’s More

  • Morgan Geekie spent two seasons (2021-2023) with the Kraken before signing with Boston in July 2023. The 27-year-old forward leads the Bruins with 25 goals through 42 games. Geekie is skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Alex Steeves.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston for the fourth consecutive game. The goaltender made 32 saves in Saturday’s win in Vancouver. Swayman has a 2.80 goals against average and a .906 save percentage through 29 games this season.
  • David Pastrnak enters the matchup on a two-game point streak; the forward has five points (two goals, three assists) during that stretch. Pastrnak remains on the third line with Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. The 29-year-old has a total of 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) through 37 games.

Opposing View

  • The Kraken are playing in the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Calgary Flames 5-1 on the road on Monday night. Jacob Melanson, Shane Wright, Vince Dunn, Frederick Gaudreau and Matty Beniers scored in the win; goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 41 saves. Seattle enters Tuesday’s matchup on a three-game win streak.
  • Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken in both goals (14) and points (27). The 35-year-old forward has been on the first line with Kaapo Kakko and Beniers. Eberle has four points (one goal, three assists) in the last five games. He is on the first power-play unit and has three goals on the man advantage.
  • Dunn leads all Kraken defensemen with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) through 39 games. The 29-year-old blueliner is skating on the first pair with Adam Larsson and averaging 22:31 of ice time per night, which ranks first on the team, too.

