Elias Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm has been named to Team Sweden's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Elias Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 31 games with Boston this season, recording six goals and 19 assists for 25 points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 931 career NHL games with Boston, Vancouver, Calgary and Carolina, totaling 241 goals and 388 assists for 629 points. Lindholm ranks tied for second on the team for assists and fourth in points this season. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindholm led Sweden to a bronze-medal finish at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he was the tournament’s leading scorer with eight goals and ranked tied for second in points (14). The forward was also named to the tournament’s All-Star Team and selected as one of Team Sweden’s top three performers. Lindholm also represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. He has also skated in three other IIHF World Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019, winning gold at the 2017 tournament. The forward also earned silver medals for Team Sweden at the 2012 U-18 World Championship and 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships.