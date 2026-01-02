In the System: Zellers, Hagens Lift USA to Quarters at WJC

World Junior Championships

Will Zellers is off to an impeccable start at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. The forward ranks tied for first in the tournament with five goals and is tied for fifth in points with seven, leading the United States in both categories.

Zellers scored two goals and added an assist in the USA’s 6-3 victory over Germany to open the tournament on December 26, before netting the game-winning goal in their 2-1 win over Switzerland on December 27. He also scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in the USA’s 6-5 win over Slovakia on December 29.

Zellers found the back of the net in the United States’ 6-3 loss to Sweden on Wednesday.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.