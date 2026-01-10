Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers on Saturday at TD Garden for a matinee, Original Six matchup.

The 1 p.m. puck drop marks the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams; the B’s fell 6-2 to the Rangers on Nov. 28 when they were dealing with injury adversity. Now closer to full strength, the Bruins aim to secure two points against New York.

"Looking back to the other game, it was a frustrating night for us. Lost a lot of players that day. Came back from the road and we didn't play good. I expect a different effort, different game tonight. Since then, a lot of games, a lot of days passed by. I think we are a different hockey team, too. We are going to keep moving forward, try to get better every day and it is going to be a good challenge tonight."

​Boston is coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, which opened a five-game homestand. Sturm is not changing the winning lineup and will roll with the same look on Saturday, he said.