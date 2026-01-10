Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

David Pastrnak tied a team record with six assists for the Bruins (24-19-2), who have won four of their past five. Fraser Minten scored twice and had an assist, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

“It was a fun afternoon,” Pastrnak said. “You don’t have games like this often, so it was fun night, a great win, turn the page and focus on (Sunday against the Penguins).”

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie left the game after the first period to attend to a family matter. Coach Marco Sturm said it was a family emergency and Geekie is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers (20-20-6). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Spencer Martin (10 saves) at 11:26 of the second period.

“Embarrassing,” Zibanejad said. “Any time you lose a game 10-2 it’s embarrassing. I don’t know what else to say, honestly.”

Said Rangers coach Mike Sullivan: “Obviously, no one wants to go through a humbling experience like we just did. These guys care about what’s going on and it’s not easy when you don’t have success, or don’t live up to expectations. When that doesn’t happen, everyone feels it.

“I’m not going to sit here and point fingers on why we’re at where we’re at. Where we’re at is because of all of us and we’ve got to figure out the solutions to try to get back on the right track and give ourselves a chance. Here’s what I know: We’re a way better team than we put on the ice today, and for whatever reason, it was a struggle. I don’t have the answers on why, but we’ll work with the players, we’ll dig in and we’ll find a way to play to the level we think we’re capable of.”

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. Artemi Panarin retrieved a rebound after Matthew Robertson’s shot from the point and set up Zibanejad’s one-timer from the right circle, beating Swayman short side.

“We were ready from the start, which was the biggest thing I saw from the team today,” Zacha said. “It was great to see everyone was ready from the beginning even when we got scored on, and the response we had today was big and that’s how you win games.”

Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 2:31. Pastrnak banked a pass off the boards in the defensive zone to Khusnutdinov, who used a burst of speed to skate around Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in the neutral zone, broke in alone and beat Quick with a wrist shot from the slot to the stick side.

“We all know he’s a great goal-scorer, but every year he’s getting better and better at making plays,” Zacha said. “It was a great game for him and every assist was deserved. He made great plays, strong plays in the offensive zone, won a lot of puck battles and that’s the player he is and happy to be on the team with him.”

Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 7:16. He collected a turnover at the offensive blue line, skated around defenseman Will Borgen, who lost an edge and fell, and beat Quick with a wrister from the left circle to top right corner.

It appeared the opening period ended, but video review determined the Bruins scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal when Zacha pushed the puck over the goal line with 33 seconds remaining to push Boston’s lead to 3-1. The teams had left the ice and came back out to finish the period.