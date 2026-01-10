Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

BOSTON -- Marat Khusnutdinov had four goals and an assist, and Pavel Zacha scored three goals for their first NHL hat tricks in the Boston Bruins’ 10-2 win against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday.
Pastrnak ties team record with 6 assists for Boston, which has won 4 of 5
“I tried to score five goals today, but it was fun to score four,” Khusnutdinov said with a laugh.
It was the first double hat trick for the Bruins since 1964, and their first-ever on home ice. The 10 goals marked a season high for the Bruins.
“It’s cool to see and I’m happy for him,” Zacha said of Khusnutdinov. “You don’t see it too often that both guys get a hat trick in the same game. I’m happy it happened and I’m happy for him.”
David Pastrnak tied a team record with six assists for the Bruins (24-19-2), who have won four of their past five. Fraser Minten scored twice and had an assist, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.
“It was a fun afternoon,” Pastrnak said. “You don’t have games like this often, so it was fun night, a great win, turn the page and focus on (Sunday against the Penguins).”
Bruins forward Morgan Geekie left the game after the first period to attend to a family matter. Coach Marco Sturm said it was a family emergency and Geekie is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers (20-20-6). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Spencer Martin (10 saves) at 11:26 of the second period.
“Embarrassing,” Zibanejad said. “Any time you lose a game 10-2 it’s embarrassing. I don’t know what else to say, honestly.”
Said Rangers coach Mike Sullivan: “Obviously, no one wants to go through a humbling experience like we just did. These guys care about what’s going on and it’s not easy when you don’t have success, or don’t live up to expectations. When that doesn’t happen, everyone feels it.
“I’m not going to sit here and point fingers on why we’re at where we’re at. Where we’re at is because of all of us and we’ve got to figure out the solutions to try to get back on the right track and give ourselves a chance. Here’s what I know: We’re a way better team than we put on the ice today, and for whatever reason, it was a struggle. I don’t have the answers on why, but we’ll work with the players, we’ll dig in and we’ll find a way to play to the level we think we’re capable of.”
Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. Artemi Panarin retrieved a rebound after Matthew Robertson’s shot from the point and set up Zibanejad’s one-timer from the right circle, beating Swayman short side.
“We were ready from the start, which was the biggest thing I saw from the team today,” Zacha said. “It was great to see everyone was ready from the beginning even when we got scored on, and the response we had today was big and that’s how you win games.”
Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 2:31. Pastrnak banked a pass off the boards in the defensive zone to Khusnutdinov, who used a burst of speed to skate around Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in the neutral zone, broke in alone and beat Quick with a wrist shot from the slot to the stick side.
“We all know he’s a great goal-scorer, but every year he’s getting better and better at making plays,” Zacha said. “It was a great game for him and every assist was deserved. He made great plays, strong plays in the offensive zone, won a lot of puck battles and that’s the player he is and happy to be on the team with him.”
Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 7:16. He collected a turnover at the offensive blue line, skated around defenseman Will Borgen, who lost an edge and fell, and beat Quick with a wrister from the left circle to top right corner.
It appeared the opening period ended, but video review determined the Bruins scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal when Zacha pushed the puck over the goal line with 33 seconds remaining to push Boston’s lead to 3-1. The teams had left the ice and came back out to finish the period.
Minten’s goal at 2:12 of the second period pushed the lead to 4-1.
The Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck was awarded a penalty shot after a McAvoy trip at 4:54 of the second period, but Swayman made a right-pad save.
“Embarrassing. It’s almost needs to be a complete reset and completely start over,” Trocheck said after the game. “We can’t do what we just did, so it’s got to be completely different than today . . . We should be embarrassed right now, and I think we are. The solution isn’t forgetting about it. It’s: learn from it, take this game, this feeling we have in our stomachs right now and want to never have it again.”
Khusnutdinov scored at 6:41 for his first multigoal game in the NHL to make it 5-1 before Zacha completed his 1st NHL hat trick at 11:26 pushed it to 6-1.
“It was strange for me too since I hadn’t scored one yet, but it was a good feeling and I’m happy it was during a game that we had a great game as a team and that’s why it feels so much better,” Zacha said.
Miller’s power-play goal at 14:04 cut the deficit to 6-2, but McAvoy’s tally at 15:47 made it 7-2.
“We’re all grown men with pride and egos and that’s as bad as it gets. The only thing that matters now is that this should sting. … This should make you want to puke and then respond tomorrow and the next day. The only thing that matters is the response,” Miller said.
Khusnutdinov completed his hat trick for an 8-2 advantage at 3:51 of the third period. Minten made it 9-2 at 11:26 before Khusnutdinov’s fourth goal increased lead to 10-2 at 18:31.
NOTES: Bruins forward Elias Lindholm had two assists before he left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period. … Pastrnak became the third player in Bruins history to record six assists in a game, following Bobby Orr (Jan. 1, 1973) and Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971). … Zacha and Khusnutdinov became the first set of teammates to each score their first career hat trick in the same game since Pittsburgh’s Pascal Dupuis and Petr Sykora on Dec. 11, 2008. … With his assist on Khusnutdinov’s first goal, Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games (four goals, 11 assists). He also became the first Bruins player to record six points in a regular-season game since Ray Bourque (1-5—6 on Feb. 18, 1990). Pastrnak also became the first Czech player to achieve the feat since Milan Hejduk (3-3—6 on Dec. 9, 2007). … Khusnutdinov became the eighth player in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to score four goals in a game while never having a multigoal game entering play.