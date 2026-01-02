Henri Jokiharju Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The blue liner also represented Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

GettyImages-2243262358
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Jokiharju, 26, has appeared in 25 games with Boston this season, recording six assists. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has skated in 432 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 84 assists for 103 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Jokiharju represented Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He was also part of Finland's gold-medal-winning teams at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. The defenseman additionally appeared in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and won gold with Team Finland at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship.

News Feed

Jeremy Swayman Named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Ring in New Year With 6-2 Win Over Oilers

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers 

Hagens, Zellers Two-Point Performances Pace Team USA to Another Win

Bruins Earn a Point in OT Loss Against Flames 

Bruins Activate Jonathan Aspirot 

Need to Know: Bruins at Flames 

Practice Report: Bruins Working to ‘Get Back to Our Structure’

Zellers, Hagens Continue to Shine for Team USA at World Junior Championship

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins Fall 4-1 in Buffalo, ‘We Have to Move Forward’ 

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres 

Zellers Has Hot Start to World Junior Championship

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

Hagens, Zellers Named to Team USA for 2026 World Juniors

Bruins Close Homestand with 6-2 Loss to Canadiens

Bruins Assign Victor Soderstrom to Providence 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens