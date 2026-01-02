Henri Jokiharju Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Boston Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Jokiharju, 26, has appeared in 25 games with Boston this season, recording six assists. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has skated in 432 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 84 assists for 103 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Jokiharju represented Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He was also part of Finland's gold-medal-winning teams at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. The defenseman additionally appeared in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and won gold with Team Finland at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship.