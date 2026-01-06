Bruins Activate Henri Jokiharju; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 6, that the team has added defenseman Henri Jokiharju (Date of Injury: Nov. 28) to the active roster and placed defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Date of Injury: Jan. 3) on injured reserve.

Jokiharju, 26, has appeared in 25 games with Boston this season, recording six assists. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has skated in 432 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 84 assists for 103 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 34 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 796 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 76 goals and 251 assists for 327 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.