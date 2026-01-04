The Sunday Read: Inside Minten’s Vancouver Homecoming

VANCOUVER –– Fraser Minten had the perfect location in mind for his seventh birthday.

He spent most of his days under the Cambie Bridge on the Vancouver seawall playing street hockey with Rogers Arena as the backdrop. Some of Minten’s opponents, though, were flaky with their participation. And so, the youngster thought of a way to keep the game going as long as he wanted.

​“I told my parents I wanted to play road hockey for my birthday, so the kids had to play so I had competition,” Minten said. “We had an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen. That was the go-to.”

Minten wore his red tank top, which read “Champions Never Rest,” to the festivities and battled for the win, while his counterparts tried to keep up.

​The Boston Bruins forward, now 21 years old, stood on the same concrete court five minutes from his childhood apartment on Friday ahead of his team’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks the next day.​

“I would credit it all to right here,” Minten said. “There was no forcing me to play hockey, parents paying for skill development or anything. It was just stick, ball and fun every day. I think that’s why I still go to the rink every day. I want to have fun. I’ve got the best job on earth now.”​

Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Canucks at Rogers Arena marked Minten’s first time skating at his hometown rink in his NHL career. He had between 50 and 100 friends and family members in the crowd for the milestone.

The dress code requested by Minten was Bruins and Kamloops Blazers (the WHL team Minten played for) jerseys; no Canucks colors, despite the ties.

“It is really a proud moment,” said Chantal Minten, Fraser’s mom.

Minten embraced the moment, scoring two goals – including the overtime game-winner – in front of an audience he used to be part of. Minten met up with his crew after the game, and gifted Chantal the night’s puck and his post-game Hockey Night in Canada towel.