Hometown Minten Scores Twice in Bruins OT Win Over Canucks 

VANCOUVER –– Fraser Minten celebrated in front of a crowd he was once part of.

The 21-year-old forward’s knock-in goal secured a 3-2 overtime win for the Boston Bruins against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

His second tally of the night put an exclamation point on Minten’s homecoming game. The Vancouver native played at Rogers Arena for the first time in his NHL career in front of more than 60 of his friends and family. And he delivered.

What would a younger Minten think of his two-goal showing against his childhood team?

“Wouldn’t believe it, probably,” he said. “Lots of happiness. Happy to win, happy to do it here. Just a good feeling.”

Minten now has four points in two games, and a night he will remember for the rest of his career.

“Can’t describe a better script,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He’s a young kid growing up here just around the corner and begging for tickets just to see the Canucks play. And what a game he had today. Not just two goals, but overall, just very happy for him and his family.”