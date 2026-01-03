Need to Know: Bruins at Canucks

VANCOUVER –– Fraser Minten grew up along the Vancouver Seawall, playing ball hockey on the cement court under the bridge a couple of hundred yards from Rogers Arena.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old forward will skate at the Canucks’ home rink for the first time in his NHL career. Minten – whose childhood apartment is a short walk away from where the puck will drop at 10 p.m ET – will have between 50 and 100 people in attendance to watch him in the Black & Gold, he said.

“Just felt like a normal skate this morning, but probably will feel a little different come game time tonight,” Minten said. “[My friends and family] are very excited. They’ve been talking about it for a few days now – well, a few months. Since I’ve been here, they’ve been all over talking about it, so I’m sure they’re all really excited.”​

Minten is in his first full season with the Bruins after getting traded from Toronto to Boston in March. He is centering the third line between Marat Khusnutdinov and David Pastrnak, and has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) through 41 games.

​“He’s already a very mature kid. Very professional,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Feels like he has already been around for at least 10 years. Takes care of his body already. He’s already a leader, I would say, in his own way. I am very impressed with him.”

​Saturday is the second of two regular-season meetings between the teams. Boston fell 5-4 in a shootout to the Canucks at TD Garden on Dec. 20. The Bruins are looking to build some momentum off their 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers as their five-game road trip continues in Vancouver.

“It’s a young group now against the trade. I think they just go out there and work hard. You could see it even yesterday – they don’t quit,” Sturm said of the Canucks. “We’ve just got to make sure we focus on our game. We only won one game so far, so we want to grab the next one tonight with a good, solid Bruins effort.”